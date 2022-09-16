CT offers reward of up to $25K in 2019 case of man slain, left in woods

The state of Connecticut is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the November 2019 fatal shooting of a New Haven man who was found dead in Woodbridge.

Police said Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of Woodbridge near the New Haven city line. Terrell’s death was ruled a homicide.

Terrell’s phone and other personal belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road in Woodbridge on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, which was about 24 hours after his family reported him missing to the New Haven Police Department, Woodbridge police said in a statement.

“Investigators determined that during the hours prior to his death, Terrell was seen in both Hamden and New Haven,” Woodbridge police said in the statement.

An autopsy showed that the cause of Terrell’s death was gunshot wounds of the neck, torso and right upper extremity, a spokeswoman with the state medical examiner’s office said in 2019.

The case is being investigated by the Woodbridge Police Department. Anyone with information about the homicide of Terrell should contact the Woodbridge Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit at (203) 387-2511.