CT officer arraigned on motor vehicle charge in connection with crash that killed beloved pastor

The Stamford Police Department officer who was arrested earlier this month and charged in connection with a 2023 crash that killed a beloved pastor made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

Zachary Lockwood appeared briefly in Stamford Superior Court just after 2 p.m. Wednesday and had his case transferred to the Part B court.

Dozens of supporters for Lockwood filled the courtroom during his appearance, as Lockwood sat toward the front of the room, then stood before the judge for just a moment.

Lockwood turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Feb. 7 after a warrant was granted for his arrest. He is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle after striking Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson with his car as Jackson collected his mail around 4:20 p.m. on July 26, 2023, according to Connecticut State Police.

CT police officer charged in crash that killed a pastor who was collecting his mail

Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead, according to state police.

According to his obituary, Jackson served as the pastor of Faith Tabernacle for 20 years. He was a married father of two and was involved in politics at the local and state level.

During an investigation of the crash, detectives learned that Lockwood had been assigned to respond to a motor vehicle crash that led to a disturbance on Hope Street.

He reportedly activated his emergency siren intermittently in conjunction with the overhead lights as he traveled on Wire Mill Road and headed toward the scene. Investigators allege that Lockwood’s final activation of his emergency siren occurred just 15 seconds before hitting Jackson, who was crossing the street after collecting his mail.

Lockwood was allegedly driving at 46 mph at the time the police vehicle collided with Jackson on Wire Mill Road. The speed limit was listed as 25 mph, state police said.

Lockwood was driving a Ford Police Interceptor Utility but state police found that “based upon this information, at the time the collision with Mr. Jackson occurred, Officer Lockwood’s police vehicle did not meet the elements of an emergency vehicle.”

Lockwood is scheduled to appear in court next on March 22.