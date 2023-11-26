CT police officer responding to teenager brawl crashes cruiser, has to be extricated from vehicle

A police officer was involved in a crash and had to be extricated from his vehicle while responding to a brawl involving a group of teenagers Saturday night, police said.

Bridgeport emergency services received a call that a group of about 10 teenagers were fighting in the city just before midnight on Saturday, according to the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Police officers responded to the 800 block of Kossuth Street at 11:41 p.m. and had to call in backup to chase the group of teenagers, who fled from police, city officials said.

While responding to the scene, an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and East Main Street and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The officer did not have any major injuries, officials said.

Three people were detained following the incident. No further information was immediately available.