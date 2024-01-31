CT Republicans are calling for tax incentives on EVs over strict California standards. Here’s why

Rejecting a Democratic plan, Republican legislators called Tuesday for an alternative on electric cars that would avoid the strict California standards on vehicle emissions.

Senate Republicans instead said that Connecticut should adopt the federal standards that are followed by 32 states, rather than the stricter California standards that are favored by Gov. Ned Lamont and many Democratic legislators.

Lawmakers originally thought they might resolve the issue during a special session this week, but the matter has been postponed to the regular session that starts next week and ends in early May.

Republicans are calling for tax incentives, rather than mandates that would require all new cars sold in Connecticut to be zero emissions starting in 2035.

“It isn’t easy being green, but it is possible to slowly change our state’s hues. We can all agree on that,” said Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford. “It is possible to make Connecticut both cleaner and greener, and it is possible to do that without onerous government mandates which hurt our most vulnerable residents.”

Kelly added, “We always believe that good ideas find friends, and we hope that ours will find the support and friends among the majority.”

But Rep. Roland Lemar, a New Haven Democrat who co-chairs the transportation committee, blasted the proposal, saying Republicans are driving in the wrong direction.

“It seems like the Republicans in Connecticut are just like those in West Virginia, Alabama, and Texas,” Lemar said. “Rather than look at what auto manufacturers are already doing to improve emissions and move toward alternative fuels and electric vehicles, Republicans want to roll back the clock on the substantial improvements and investments we have already made in Connecticut.”

Lemar added, “Instead of fearmongering and attempting to manipulate public opinion on this issue, Republicans should join us in ensuring our state meets the needs of our residents just like all of our neighboring states are doing.”

The California standards have been adopted by nearby states like Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Rhode Island.

Senate Republicans said they were still determining the overall costs of their program because they did not know the number of drivers who would take advantage of the tax incentives and did not know how many years the program would last.

The plan, though, states that hybrid vehicles would be eligible for half of the maximum tax credit that would go to drivers of fully electric vehicles. In addition, non-electric cars that reach at least 40 miles per gallon could receive one third of the maximum credit for fully electric cars.

The proposal also calls for spending money on the environment, including $5 million in bond funds for municipal open space, $3 million for greenspace, and $2 million for greenways.

State Sen. Christine Cohen, who co-chairs the transportation committee with Lemar, said Republicans are offering “many green initiatives we’ve already implemented here in Connecticut, from tax credits for fuel-efficient cars to investing in public transportation, roundabouts and smart traffic light installations, as well as the conversion of state vehicles to electric.”

Kelly noted that some automobile manufacturers are reducing their formerly sky-high expectations on the sale of electric cars.

“One of the major flaws with the mandate is the marketplace itself is retreating from where it was even a year ago,” Kelly said. “Even with the incentives, Detroit still can’t sell them. That’s because the marketplace — the families across the state of Connecticut — can’t afford them. That’s an economic reality that I just don’t believe that the majority is in touch with. … If it becomes a mandate, those credits and incentives go away because you don’t need them anymore because people will be forced to buy them.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com