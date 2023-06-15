CT road rage incident on Route 15 in leads to three arrests

Three people were charged after an alleged road rage incident between a group of motorcyclists and a motor vehicle driver on Route 15 in Greenwich.

At 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Troop G of the Connecticut State Police received a 911 call from a 43-year-old Shelton man, identified as Marvin Harris, saying he was being assaulted by a group of motorcyclists on Route 15 North near Exit 28 in Greenwich and that a firearm was displayed during the incident.

As state troopers and officers from the Greenwich Police Department arrived on the scene, they located Harris and one of the motorcyclists, identified as 30-year-old Tavon Douglas of New Haven, on the right shoulder of the highway.

Both men were immediately detained, according to state police.

State police learned that Harris, Douglas, a man identified as 35-year-old John Whitley of Wilmington, Delaware, and another unknown man were involved in a road rage incident where Harris was allegedly brake-checking the motorcyclists and not allowing them to pass.

According to state police, the incident escalated, leading to Douglas reportedly pulling a firearm and shooting a round into the back of Harris’ vehicle. After the gunshot, all four men reportedly pulled onto the right shoulder of the highway and began fighting, state police said. A firearm registered to Douglas was located at the scene, according to state police.

Whitley and the unknown man fled the scene before police arrived, heading north on Route 15. Troop G broadcasted a B.O.L.O (be on the lookout) call for the motorcycles, according to state police.

Whitley was located on Route 15 near Exit 38 and stopped, state police said. During questioning, Whitley reportedly told police he shoved and hit Harris and took off on Douglas’ motorcycle. He was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, theft or illegal possession of a number plate or sticker and driving without insurance. He was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on July 11.

Douglas and Harris were both transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the state police.

Douglas was placed under arrest after he was discharged from the hospital, state police said. He is facing charges of reckless driving, negligent pedestrian, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was issued a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on July 3.

Harris is charged with reckless driving and second-degree breach of peace and was issued a $1,000 non-surety bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 5 in Stamford.