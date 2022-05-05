CT School Closing Temporarily As Staff COVID-19 Cases Surge: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Wednesday night:

This Connecticut School To Close Temporarily As Staff COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket

The number of staff members at the school who have tested positive has increased to 40, according to the superintendent.>>>Read More.

Woman Who Pleaded Guilty To Voyeurism Charges Released From Prison

Hadley Palmer, a Greenwich woman who pleaded guilty in January to voyeurism charges, was released from prison Wednesday, News 12 CT said.>>>Read More.

Cop-Record Shredding Questioned

Police Commissioner Daniel Dunn: "I honestly can't believe it.">>>Read More.

This Connecticut Beach Lands On Best-In-Country List

A Connecticut beach has been named one of the 25 best in the country.>>>Read More.

Quassy Waterpark To Open Later This Month

The waterpark will open later this month with the new Rocket Rapids watercoaster to be ready soon.>>>Read More.

