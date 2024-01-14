CT to see snow squalls, temp drop Sunday; Biden approves emergency federal assistance for state

A little over a week after parts of Connecticut were walloped by a winter storm and President Joseph R. Biden then approved emergency federal assistance for Connecticut, another storm is moving in.

Snow was expected to start as early as Sunday afternoon, with snow showers and heavy snow squalls headed toward southern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow squalls may drop 1-2 inches of snow quickly, which can “reduce visibility and make driving treacherous,” the NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to lower quickly and dramatically as the storm front moves in, causing quick freezes on wet surfaces as flood warnings are still in effect across the state from recent heavy rains.

Skies were sunny Sunday morning with the showers and squalls expected later in the afternoon as a cold front moves closer, wind gusts will reach 45 mph during the snow squalls, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alan Dunham.

Temperatures will drop as low as 17 degrees Sunday night, with highs around 30 degrees Monday, Dunham said.

There is a 30% chance of snow accumulation Monday night into Tuesday, Dunham said.

The emergency declaration, which Biden issued for Jan. 10, authorizes federal disaster relief efforts from Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and the Department of Homeland Security for Jan. 10, as the state experienced “emergency conditions” as a result of a severe storm, including flooding and a dam break from severe storms.

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the White House said in a statement. “Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.”

In Mystic Saturday, police had to urge residents to avoid the downtown area where significant flooding amid high tide conditions had caused several streets to be underwater.

Flood warnings were continuing for multiple parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts, including for the Farmington River in Simsbury, the Pawcatuck River affecting New London County and the Connecticut River in Middlesex County, according to NWS.

The weather service advised drivers to avoid driving through flooded areas, be especially cautious of flooding at night and to follow the “turn around, don’t drown,” method when encountering flooded roads.