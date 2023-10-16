CT Senator Blumenthal seeking billions more in aid for Israel

With a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip expected soon, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called Monday for billions more in military and humanitarian aid to Israel.

Blumenthal will be working this week on a bipartisan package in Congress to provide weapons for both Israel and Ukraine as they fight wars simultaneously. The ongoing aid of $3.8 billion per year to Israel has allowed for the assistance to keep flowing now without delay.

With Ukraine funding opposed by some Republicans, Blumenthal said he would forge ahead for a standalone bill, if necessary, for Israel. In addition, he said he would continue advocating for more money even though the process has been delayed because the U.S. House of Representatives does not have a Speaker after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy amid Republican infighting.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Blumenthal is heavily involved in crafting the legislation that calls for a variety of military aid, including artillery, precision-guided missiles, body armor and night-vision goggles for the Israeli forces. The package will also include additional funding for equipment and support for the “Iron Dome,” which protects Israel by detecting incoming missiles fired by the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

“We know what Israel needs,” he said. “It needs more interceptors for the Iron Dome. It needs more artillery.”

Lawmakers are also working on providing humanitarian aid, including medical supplies for both Israel and the Palestinians who live in the Gaza Strip that stretches for 25 miles along the Israeli border.

“This war is not against the Palestinians,” he said. “It is against Hamas.”

Blumenthal has attended a series of pro-Israel rallies in West Hartford, Woodbridge, Westport, Stamford, Cheshire, and Wilton, among others.

“I stand with Israel,” Blumenthal said. “I grieve with Israel. I pray for Israel.”

Ukraine

At the same time that a bipartisan group in Congress is pushing for more aid to Israel, lawmakers also want to help Ukraine in the ongoing war that was started with an invasion by the Russian army.

“Both [Israel and Ukraine] are beleaguered, brave nations, under attack from tyrants and terrorists — and both are determined to protect their independence and need American support,” Blumenthal said. “If there is opposition … we can proceed on separate tracks and immediately meet Israel’s need in light of the dire threat to its very existence and later provide a package of increased aid for both Ukraine and Israel.”

While Blumenthal is seeking federal funding, others are working to raise money privately.

Carolyn Gitlin, who serves as the co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford’s Israel Emergency Campaign, said her group has a goal of raising $5 million toward a national goal of $500 million. On Monday, they had already raised more than $3 million to help victims of terror, “help rebuild damaged infrastructure and address the unprecedented levels of trauma caused by this horrific act,” she said.

At 77, Blumenthal has been following developments in Israel for his entire lifetime.

“The president gave probably the strongest speech in support of Israel I’ve heard in my lifetime from any president,” Blumenthal said. “I talked to a senior Israeli diplomat who said to me: ‘I’ve never heard a president talk like that.’ ”

