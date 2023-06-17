CT state police investigating ‘street takeover’ in Vernon commuter lot

State police responded to a street takeover-style event in a commuter lot in Vernon Friday night.

The takeover event happened in a commuter lot off Interstate 84 near exits 64 and 65, according to a statement by Connecticut State Police.

State troopers, Vernon police and federal agencies were investigating as of Friday night, police said. It was not yet clear whether any arrests had been made.

Police have been responding to a spike in the takeover style street racing events, during which illegal street racers and crowds of spectators take over a specific area by blocking roadways, intersections, parking lots or commuter lots, and made at least four arrests earlier this month, police have said.

On June 6, a juvenile was arrested and charged with inciting a riot in the second-degree, first-degree unlawful restraint and third-degree criminal mischief, in connection with a street racing takeover event in Tolland on May 21, police said.

Just days prior, police arrested three others who were allegedly involved in street takeovers. State police said the arrests were part of a final phase in a months-long investigation into street racing “takeover events” throughout Connecticut.

State police in May announced that they had charged one of the alleged ringleaders of the events.

Last month, the state Senate voted unanimously to create a special taskforce to generate recommendations for deterring “street takeovers” that have become an increasing problem in multiple towns, including Wethersfield, Simsbury, Tolland, and Bristol.

A statewide tip line and website have been set up for the so-called street takeovers happening throughout the state. Connecticut residents can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips to submit photos, videos or information anonymously, state police said.

Police are advising Connecticut residents to turn around, seek an alternate route and call 911 if they come across a takeover event.