CT state police respond to 169 accidents, make 21 DUI arrests over holiday weekend
Connecticut State Police responded to 169 accidents and arrested 21 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the New Year holiday weekend.
Between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day, troopers responded to a total of 2,789 calls for service, according to the Connecticut State Police.
Fourteen people were injured in accidents, including a serious injury in Hartford and another in Colchester, but none of the holiday weekend accidents investigated by state police were fatal, police said. One person was killed in a crash in Woodbridge, which local police are investigating.
Five people were cited for seatbelt violations and 191 people were issued speeding tickets, police said.