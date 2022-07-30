CT state police sergeant ticketed, put on admin duty after crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has had her police powers suspended after the car she was driving recently allegedly rear-ended another vehicle in Brookfield, authorities said.

State police said in a statement that Sgt. Catherine Koeppel has been suspended and is currently assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of this case.

Koeppel was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with following too closely and evading responsibility in connection with the crash that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. July 24 on Route 7 North in Brookfield.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to state police. “Based on the investigation into this accident, it was determined that probable cause existed to take enforcement action against operator” Koeppel, state police said in the statement.

Koeppel is free on a $500 non-surety bond and due at Superior Court in Danbury on August 9, state police said.