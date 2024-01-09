CT state police trooper taken to hospital following I-95 crash

A state police trooper was injured during a crash on Interstate 95 in Waterford on Monday evening.

The accident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on I-95 North in the area of Exit 81, according to Connecticut State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

The crash involved a state police cruiser and another vehicle.

According to state police, two people were taken to an area hospital following the accident, including the trooper. The extent of the injuries involved was not immediately clear.

The area was shut down following the crash while authorities responded. According to the DOT, the scene was cleared just before 7 p.m.