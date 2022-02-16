CT Student Dies At University, Mourned By Community: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Tuesday night:

A 20-year-old student from Connecticut was found dead at the university, officials said.>>>Read More.

The doctor didn't verify which knee to operate on before a surgery, C-HIT reported.>>>Read More.

This popular town event will take place this spring>>>Read More.

He thought it was a deli. It was a slaughterhouse. Alarmed, he bought the 80 caged ducks, and asked for help finding them homes.>>>Read More.

Health officials reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 385, down 21 beds since Monday.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch