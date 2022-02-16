CT Student Dies At University, Mourned By Community: CT News

Vincent Salzo
·1 min read
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Tuesday night:

Connecticut Student Found Dead At University

A 20-year-old student from Connecticut was found dead at the university, officials said.>>>Read More.

Surgeon Who Operated On Wrong Knee Fined, Reprimanded: Report

The doctor didn't verify which knee to operate on before a surgery, C-HIT reported.>>>Read More.

Billy Joel To Perform In CT In 2022: Here’s Why, Where

This popular town event will take place this spring>>>Read More.

80 Ducks 'Saved From Slaughter' Adopted, Fostered After Appeal

He thought it was a deli. It was a slaughterhouse. Alarmed, he bought the 80 caged ducks, and asked for help finding them homes.>>>Read More.

Coronavirus CT: Hospitalizations Drop Below 400

Health officials reported the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Connecticut has dropped to 385, down 21 beds since Monday.>>>Read More.

