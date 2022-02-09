CT Student Shot Near School + Aquarium Seal Makes Super Bowl Pick

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the school was locked down earlier today, police said.>>>Read More.

Police said the former officer is accused of providing false information about traffic stops that did not occur on numerous occasions.>>>Read More.

The school is banning cell phones and reinstating detention in response to student misbehavior, according to a report.>>>Read More.

A police officer is being recognized for capturing a man last month who was wanted on an attempted murder charge in Vermont.>>>Read More.

Rasal, a harbor seal at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, has chosen the Cincinnati Bengals as her pick to win Super Bowl LVI.>>>Read More.

A potential exposure to Listeria has prompted the business to issue a recall for three flavors.>>>Read More.

The university has found a unique way to get COVID-19 test kits into the hands of students – a vending machine.>>>Read More.

