CT Supreme Court to hear appeal of man convicted of killing father, living with corpse

The state’s highest court this month is scheduled to take up the appeal of a Willimantic man convicted three years ago of one of the region’s more gruesome crimes.

The state Supreme Court on March 24 will hear the direct appeal of Andrew Samuolis’ murder charge. Samuolis, now 42, was convicted by a three-judge panel in 2019 of fatally shooting his father with a modified flare gun, living with the corpse for months and ambushing police officers later called to the family’s Tunxis Lane home for a well-being check.

Samuolis was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit first-degree assault.

Andrew Samuolis listens to Judge Jack Fisher as he is sentenced for 45 years at Putnam Superior Court House on Friday May 3, 2019. Bulletin file photo

But Samuolis’ lawyer, Jeffrey Kestenband, of the Kestenband Law Firm, argues in court filings that Willimantic police, one of whom was shot by Samuolis, illegally entered the home without a warrant in June 2013. The trial judges’ decision not to suppress found evidence represents grounds for a new trial, he writes.

During the trial, Willimantic police testified they were called to the Samuolis home for a well-being check by concerned neighbors who became worried after not seeing Samuolis’ father for an extended period of time.

Police said they spotted recent changes to the home, including chicken wire strung over rear windows and a mass of flies swarming around an upper-story window. Police said officers, worried that someone might be injured in the home, entered the residence - initially by cutting through a second-floor window screen - under a Fourth Amendment exigent circumstances clause.

Police said Samuolis emerged from the home’s basement with a rifle and fired at Officer Henry Winkler, hitting him in the elbow. Samuolis fled the scene and was later captured by state police after exchanging gunfire with troopers.

A search of the home led to the discovery of the severely decomposed body of Samuolis’ 67-year-old father, John, who had been killed months before and stashed in a sealed bedroom. An autopsy found John Samuolis had multiple bullets in his head.

Prosecutors said the younger Samuolis, who has a history of mental health issues, snuck up behind the victim in February 2013 and fired multiple shots into his head in an effort to prevent his father from selling the family home.

Kestenband contends that police did not know there was an emergency when they first entered Samuolis’ home.

“First, the totality of the information available to officers before their first entry did not reasonably suggest that John Samuolis was dead,” Kestenband said in his appeal filing. “Alternatively, if the officers reasonably believed that John was dead before the first entry, the recovery of his body was not the kind of emergency that justified the warrantless invasion of a private home.”

Kestenband said even if officers believed a dead body was in the premises, that suspicion in itself did not constitute an emergency or a subsequent warrantless entry. He also argues police should have obtained a search warrant once Samuolis fired at officers and fled since “police had no reason to believe anyone other than (John Samuolis) would be inside in need of assistance once Samuolis fled.”

His arguments echoed those previously made by Attorney William Paetzold who represented Samuolis at trial.

Paetzold mounted an insanity defense for his client and argued Samuolis’ severe autism, coupled with a fascination with collapse-of-society scenarios, led him to stockpile survivalist paraphernalia and eventually kill his father and attack police.

Prosecutors Anne Mahoney and Andrew Slitt during the trial contended a warrant was not needed, based on the emergency exception rule, to enter the Samuolis home, an argument the trial judges upheld.

In his appeal filing, Kestenband wrote the state incorrectly argues John Samuolis’ body would have been discovered even if police did not enter the home without a warrant.

“There is no factual basis for such a conclusion,” he wrote. “The only inference that can be drawn on this record is that if police had not entered the house, the body would not have been found. Without seizure of the body and the evidence derived therefrom, the state would have only been left with Samuolis statement ad not the ‘substantial independent evidence’ necessary for a murder conviction.”

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: CT Supreme Court to hear appeal of man who killed father, hid corpse