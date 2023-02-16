CT Supreme Court to hear case concerning alleged discrimination of an officer by the Hartford Police Department

The Connecticut Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case on Friday that alleges discrimination against a Vietnamese officer who was fired from his job with the Hartford Police Department, records show.

The Hartford-based state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is appealing to the state’s highest court following an appellate court’s decision to overturn a trial court ruling that found there to be sufficient evidence of discrimination against Khoa Phan, a former probationary police officer who is of Vietnamese ancestry and was fired by the department, according to court records.

Records show that Phan began working for the department on Dec. 14, 2010, and at first received satisfactory performance reviews. Those reviews turned negative, the commission alleges in court records, after Phan allegedly had discriminatory interactions with a Hartford sergeant, records show.

Phan filed an affidavit of illegal discriminatory practice with the commission following the termination of his employment as a probationary police officer. He reported that the sergeant allegedly made derogatory remarks about his ancestry, questioning whether he spoke proficient English when he immigrated to the United States and whether members of the Hartford community could understand him when he spoke, records show.

The commission alleges that the sergeant openly displayed a discriminatory and hostile attitude toward Phan and his ancestry, according to records.

He allegedly asked Phan if citizens of Hartford had a difficult time understanding him and allegedly said “that hardcore criminals must be laughing at Phan when Phan tells them what to do,” court records show.

After holding a hearing to review Phan’s filing, the commission found that the city of Hartford had discriminated against Phan and brought the case to New Britain Superior Court, where the trial court ultimately agreed with the commission’s findings. The city then appealed to the Appellate Court, claiming that the trial court’s findings were improper because there was not substantial evidence to support intentional discrimination, records show.

The city argued that the sergeants’ remarks did not impact Phan’s employment because that particular sergeant was not involved in his termination, records show.

The city also argued that Phan was terminated following acts of alleged dishonesty and unprofessional behavior that were not connected to his interactions with the sergeant in question, records show.

The appellate court found that there was not enough substantial evidence to support a connection between the sergeant’s remarks and the decision to terminate Phan’s employment, court records show, and reversed the trial court’s ruling.

Now, the commission is questioning whether the appellate court’s reversal based on a lack of evidence was proper, a question now facing the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s sixth term of the 2022-23 court year began Wednesday and is scheduled to run through Feb. 23, according to court officials.