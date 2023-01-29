CT teen charged in connection to alleged social media threats aimed at students in Woodbridge

A teenager has been charged with allegedly threatening multiple classmates through Instagram in Woodbridge, police said.

Police arrested a 14-year-old on Sunday after the teen was allegedly involved in a social media threat that was shared Saturday with multiple students in the Amity Regional High School district, according to the Woodbridge Police Department.

The teen is charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and one count of second-degree breach of peace, police said. The teen’s name was not released due to their age.

The Amity district draws students from Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge.

The teen was charged following an investigation by Woodbridge police, the Orange Police Department, the New Haven office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and administrators in the school district, police said. The specific nature of the threats was not released.

The student is scheduled to be arraigned in juvenile court in New Haven on Monday, police said.