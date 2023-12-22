CT teen charged in connection with fatal Waterbury shooting; more arrests expected

An 18-year-old was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Waterbury on Sunday.

Jeremy Rivera of Waterbury was arrested on a warrant on Thursday and charged with murder during the commission of a felony, murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Rivera’s arrest stems from the shooting death of 22-year-old Jordan Robinson, police said.

At 4:39 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 2 Kenyon St. and found Robinson lying in the road. He was unconscious and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he died, according to police.

Police are still investigating his death and said Friday they expect to make additional arrests in the case.

Rivera is being held in lieu of a $3 million bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in court in Waterbury on Friday.