A CT teen is charged with manslaughter. He told police why he fatally stabbed his father.

A teen who is charged with fatally stabbing his father in Essex allegedly told state police he stabbed him to stop him from seriously hurting — or even killing — the father’s girlfriend during a domestic dispute that was recorded on video on Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Hartford Courant.

Matthew Craig, 18, told Connecticut State Police that he thought his father, also named Matthew Craig, was about to choke the father’s girlfriend after throwing her on the ground and repeatedly punching her in the ribs, according to the affidavit.

Just minutes before the stabbing, Craig’s father allegedly told his 30-year-old girlfriend, his son and his son’s girlfriend that he was going to kill all three of them, court records show.

The younger Craig reportedly told detectives that as he saw his father’s hand move toward his girlfriend’s neck, he took an eight-inch hunting knife out of his pocket and repeatedly stabbed his father in the back, according to court records.

His father died shortly after, according to state police.

“He explained that the incident happened so quickly and that he was just trying to protect (her) from being seriously hurt or killed and to stop the altercation,” Connecticut State Police Troop F said in the affidavit.

The night of the stabbing, the younger Craig and his girlfriend told state police they were so afraid of spending the night in his father’s home in Ivoryton, where they were living, that they had asked the father’s girlfriend if they could sleep at her apartment in Essex, according to the probable cause affidavit for the elder Craig.

Craig’s father had allegedly stopped taking prescribed medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to what his girlfriend told police, the affidavit says. He had recently spent the night in a healthcare facility in Willimantic after having what his son called “a psychotic break” connected to another physical attack on his girlfriend, court records show.

According to court records, the 36-year-old Craig had prior convictions for strangulation, risk of injury and violation of a protective order.

At about 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, Craig’s father reportedly texted his girlfriend that he wanted to come over to get his stuff — she had broken up with him the night before due to other acts of physical violence, according to court records.

She texted him that he wasn’t allowed to come over because her 9-year-old daughter was asleep. He responded that he didn’t care, the affidavit stated.

Not long after sending that text, the elder Craig allegedly walked into the apartment uninvited and began fighting with his girlfriend, his son and his son’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

“I’m going to kill all three of you,” he allegedly threatened as they all fought, the affidavit said.

Less than 15 minutes after his father texted that he didn’t care that he wasn’t welcome at the apartment, the younger Craig called 911 and reported that he had stabbed his father in the back multiple times in an attempt to save his father’s girlfriend from being attacked, according to the affidavit.

The attack was captured on video by Craig’s 18-year-old girlfriend, who said she began recording because “the altercation was so volatile,” court records said.

Neither of the girlfriends was named in police records due to the nature of the incident.

The video, which was given to detectives, reportedly shows that the father came into the house and started fighting with the younger Craig’s girlfriend about not having a job. The father’s girlfriend came out of the bedroom where she was sleeping and they all began to argue, according to police.

Police said that based on the video, the father’s girlfriend apparently escalated the physical altercation. The younger Craig told police that at one point she put her arms around his father’s neck and was hanging from him, choking him as they begged her to stop, court records show.

Craig’s father can then be seen getting on top of his girlfriend and striking her with his fists, according to court records. The younger Craig is then seen jumping on top of him and stabbing him multiple times as his girlfriend tells him to stop, the affidavit said.

The younger Craig’s girlfriend told police that Craig’s father was very “aggressive and combative” toward family members and that he was “very physically abusive” toward his girlfriend, who had told her last week that another assault left her with hearing loss.

She told police that the younger Craig stabbed stabbed his father with a hunting knife “in order to protect (the girlfriend) from being further assaulted by the victim,” the affidavit said.

While police were at the apartment, the elder Craig’s girlfriend reportedly came out of a bedroom “hysterically crying” with a blood-like substance on her face and arms. She told police her daughter was asleep in the bedroom.

The woman told police that the victim had physically assaulted her and that her ribs were hurting her and possibly broken. She was taken to Middlesex Hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening and was diagnosed with bruised ribs, police said.

She told police that in the days leading up to her breakup, the elder Craig had physically assaulted her. That day, he had told her he needed to seek in-patient care for mental health issues he had stopped taking medication for, and that resulted in an argument, according to court records.

On the night the elder Craig came to her home, she told police she was asleep when she heard him fighting with his son and his son’s girlfriend, so she came out and they got into an argument that became physical.

She told police he got in her face causing her to flinch, so she lunged at him and he threw her across a chair and onto the floor. He landed on top of her and began punching her in the ribs, according to the affidavit.

She said she thought she was pepper sprayed but didn’t know where it came from and then heard Craig’s son making the 911 call, but never saw the son stab him, the affidavit said.

“She explained that, after hearing the 911 call, she realized the victim had been stabbed and was bleeding. She stated that per the advice of the 911 operator, she started performing CPR on the victim, who was moaning and having difficulty breathing,” police said in the affidavit.

When state police arrived, the younger Craig had followed the dispatcher’s instructions to apply pressure to his father’s wounds, place the knife on the kitchen counter and step outside. He was outside waving his arms to attract attention when emergency responders pulled up and had a blood-like substance on his hands and clothes, according to state police in the affidavit.

Investigators found an eight-inch hunting knife with a broken tip.

“The broken tip of the knife was not recovered and is suspected to be inside the victim,” state police said in the affidavit.

No one was providing lifesaving measures on the man when troopers entered the home, according to state police. He was lying facedown on the floor against a door with a blood-like substance around him, police said.

Responders gave him lifesaving measures but then he was pronounced dead, according to state police said.

Craig was arrested and is charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child, court records show.

Craig was originally held on a $250,000 bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday, and his bond was lowered to $50,000. He has since been released from custody, according to court records.