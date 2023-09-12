CT teen dies days after being shot as he and another teen were handling a firearm

A teenager has died after he was shot in the face over the weekend in a Bridgeport residence while he and another teen were handling a firearm.

The Bridgeport Police Department said the 16-year-old victim died Monday following an incident days earlier when a gun discharged in a bedroom at a residence in the 300 block of Pacific Street.

“This was a tragic and isolated incident,” police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in a statement. “The police department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this young victim.”

According to police, officers on Saturday were dispatched to the Pacific Street residence at about 1:30 p.m. on the report of someone being shot in the face. Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the teen was taken to an area hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to the police department, the Detective Bureau’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation and were assisted by detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit. Investigators processed the scene, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the 16-year-old was in a bedroom with a 15-year-old girl where both were handling a firearm when the gun went off, according to police.

“The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both families who were impacted by this tragic event,” Gilleran said.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Det. Holtz at 203-581-5239. Information can also be left at the Bridgeport police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.