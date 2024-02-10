CT town center closed after stolen vehicle snaps utility pole, catches fire

A stolen vehicle struck and severed a utility pole and brought three electrical transformers to the ground before rolling over and coming to a stop at a local business, where it then caught on fire, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:13 a.m. on Saturday morning after cameras alerted officers to a stolen vehicle traveling north on Old Turnpike Road into Southington from Cheshire. Minutes later a second camera flagged the vehicle on Main Street by Meriden Avenue traveling northbound, according to a police report.

While attempting to find the car, officers reported seeing a flash in the sky, which was believed to be a transformer from a utility pole. Another officer in Plantsville Center reported seeing the stolen vehicle crash into a utility pole, roll onto its side and come to a rest against Hop Haus, where it reportedly caught fire.

The Southington Fire Department extinguished the fire and Hop Haus did not suffer any structural damage, according to the release. Witnesses reported seeing an individual running on West Main Street from the vehicle. A short time later, a juvenile with serious injuries approached an officer seeking medical attention. The juvenile admitted to being in the stolen car with one other juvenile male who fled on foot.

Medical personnel provided treatment, and the juvenile was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. The other juvenile was not located and is being sought by police for questioning.

Plantsville Center remains temporarily closed while the accident team conducts an investigation. The area of West Main Street will be closed between South Main Street and Summer Street for several hours while Eversource repairs the pole and transformers.