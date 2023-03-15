CT trooper arrested for allegedly allowing third party to access state police computer system

A Connecticut State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday and accused of allowing someone to access the state police computer system.

Mitchell Paz, 29, has been fully suspended with pay after he was charged with two counts each of third-degree computer crimes and conspiracy to commit third-degree computer crimes, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said the 29-year-old, who has been a trooper since 2015, allowed “a third party” to access the state police reporting system which contains “sensitive information.”

“This alleged sharing of information impeded ongoing investigations,” state police said in a statement.

Two other suspects were charged in February, though state police on Wednesday did not say what ties they have to Paz, who is free on a $15,000 bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on March 29. They have been identified as Watertown resident Shawn Roka, 32, and Terryville resident Amanda Marino, 32.

Roka faces one count of conspiracy to commit third-degree computer crime, according to state police. Marino has been charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes and one count of conspiracy to commit third-degree computer crime.

According to state police, Paz had his police powers suspended and was placed on administrative leave when troopers became aware of the allegations on Jan. 9.

Following Paz’s arrest Wednesday, state police said, an internal affairs investigation was launched and a referral was made to the Connecticut State Police Officer Standards and Training Council for “potential decertification.”

Paz has previously been assigned to Troop A in Southbury and Troop G in Bridgeport before most recently serving at Troop I in Bethany while on administrative leave, state police said.