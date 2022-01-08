CT Weather: Ice Forecast For Sunday Morning, Advisory Issued

CONNECTICUT — It looks like most of us are only going to get a brief respite from wintry weather.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter weather advisory for inland sections of Fairfield and New Haven County, Tolland, Hartford, and Litchfield counties for Sunday morning.

And for the other areas not under an advisory, some wintry weather is still possible on Sunday but not enough to warrant an advisory.

And once we turn the page on Sunday, the week ahead weather forecast looks very, very cold but no additional snow chances through next Friday, at least as of now.

Northern Fairfield-Northern New Haven

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze....Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.

Hartford CT-Tolland CT

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

Litchfield County

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Freezing rain and sleet along with some snow expected. Ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected to range from a light glaze to one tenth of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range from a coating up to one inch.

Fairfield and New Haven County coastal towns

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain before 9am, then rain. High near 42. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Middlesex County forecast details

Sunday: A chance of freezing rain before 10am, then rain. High near 41. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

New London County forecast details

Sunday: Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 43. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixing with snow after 1am, then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Windham County forecast details

Sunday: A chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 11am, then rain. High near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

The week ahead weather forecast for Connecticut via the National Weather Service

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 13. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

