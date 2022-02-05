CT Weather: Icy Roads Possible Saturday Morning: NWS

CONNECTICUT — A special weather statement has been issued for all of Connecticut Saturday morning due to the potential for icy road conditions.

Specifically for southern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said, "Temperatures remain well below freezing into this morning. This will lead to slippery conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. Black ice will be prevalent due to the wintry precipitation that fell on Friday and Friday evening. Walkways will be slippery! If driving, please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly."

And specifically for northern Connecticut, the weather service said, "icy conditions persist this morning. Most precipitation has come to an end across southern New England but light snow showers may lead to an additional accumulation of up to one half inch. Icy roads from yesterday`s freezing rain and sleet will result in slippery travel Saturday morning. Motorists should allow for extra time, leave extra space between vehicles, and reduce speeds while traveling."

The weekend weather forecast and our next snow/ice chance

The sun will appear Saturday, but high temperatures won't reach 30 degrees and the wind chill factor will make it feel much colder. On Sunday, we do reach 30 degrees, but the wind chill factor will make it feel like 5 to 15 degrees.

On Monday, we may see some snow in the late morning hours, and it may mix with rain and even some ice at night. An inch of snow and ice is possible in northern areas of the state, the weather service said.

But on the good news front, Tuesday through Friday will be in the low 40s with sunshine. It's not spring weather, but we'll gladly take the gradual warm-up.

Current traffic conditions across CT

CHESHIRE - Road Work on I-691 Eastbound vicinity of Exit 7 (5.9 miles) in effect today until 3:26 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 7:26 am.

MERIDEN - Road Work on I-691 Westbound vicinity of Exit 3 (6.8 miles) in effect today until 3:33 pm. The left lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 7:38 am.

NEW BRITAIN - Road Work on I-84 Westbound between Exits 35 and 26 (12.2 miles) in effect today until 3:36 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 7:03 am.

WATERBURY - Road Work on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 19 and 23 (1.2 miles) in effect today until 3:36 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 8:06 am.

E. HARTFORD - Road Work on RT2 Westbound between Exits 5A and 4 (1.7 miles) in effect today until 3:34 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 8:05 am.

THOMASTON - Road Work on RT8 Southbound between Exits 38 and 29 (11.2 miles) in effect today until 3:27 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 7:27 am.

NEW BRITAIN - Road Work on RT9 Southbound between Exits 30 and 23 (6.3 miles) in effect today until 3:34 pm. The right lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 7:20 am.

BERLIN - Road Work on RT9 Northbound between Exits 22 and 31 (8.5 miles) in effect today until 3:34 pm. The left lane is closed. Reported Saturday, February 5 at 8:10 am.

