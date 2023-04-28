CT woman allegedly made up elaborate hoax about being robbed of $15K by suspects claiming to be police officers

A Bridgeport woman was arrested in Fairfield on Thursday after investigators say they discovered she lied to them when she made up an elaborate story about two men claiming to be police officers robbing her of $15,000.

Wilhelmina Ray, 55, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, interfering with police and filing a false police report following an investigation that lasted “well over 10 hours,” according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Fairfield police said they responded to Johnson Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a woman claiming she had been robbed. An ambulance was also called.

Ray told police she was driving when “an older model sedan” activated blue and red emergency lights and pulled her over at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Chambers Street. She further told investigators that one of two men in the vehicle who wearing a police badge around his neck approached her and identified himself as an officer, according to police.

Ray claimed to have been ordered out of her vehicle and handcuffed while the two suspects searched her car before ultimately removing the handcuffs and telling her she was free to leave, Fairfield police said. She told investigators she noticed $15,000 cash was missing from her vehicle, as well as her iPhone and car keys, police said.

Fairfield police said they canvassed the neighborhood and conducted a lengthy investigation, which included reviewing video surveillance from the entire area before discovering nothing Ray alleged had occurred. Police said she “fabricated the entire story” and was found to have put her own keys into some bushes where they were found by police.

“This is an example of great investigative work conducted by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau along with the repercussions someone will face for misusing the 911 system and emergency resources,” Fairfield police said in a statement.

Ray posted a $5,000 bond following her arrest. She is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 10.