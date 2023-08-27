CT woman charged with DUI after striking police cruiser, police officer and pedestrian

A Norwalk woman was charged with DUI after she struck a police cruiser, a police officer and a pedestrian with her vehicle in Norwalk on Sunday, police said.

Nancy Nava, 25, was allegedly speeding when she struck a parked police car and the two people about 2:04 a.m., according to the Norwalk Police Department.

The police officer who was hit was taken to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said. The pedestrian refused medical treatment.

Nava reportedly failed a sobriety test and was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to police. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 203-854-3111, texting NORWALKPD to 847411 or visiting www.norwalkpd.com.