CT Woman’s Insanity Plea Accepted In Mar-A-Lago Incident: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The woman, an opera singer, was accused of driving through two checkpoints near former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2020.>>>Read More.

A man suffered injuries when he crashed his snowmobile in New Hampshire.>>>Read More.

The bird, which was shot with an arrow, BBs and pellet, survived the attack and is under treatment, according to authorities.>>>Read More.

The Connecticut Lottery has announced a $1 million winning ticket was sold. Is it yours? Here are the numbers…>>>Read More.

Reginald Augustine has swooped into action in and outside the classroom at the high school.>>>Read More.

Two teens have been charged after a stolen car crashed into the steps of a home after a shoplifting incident, police said.>>>Read More.

Kristyn Golier created a Facebook group in 2020 to support restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.>>>Read More.

Realtors recently announced the sale, along with a new use for the building.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch