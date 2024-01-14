A CT woman lost a leg after a car hit her. A network helps those whose ‘life changes in an instant’

Danielle Esposito lost her right leg on Aug. 25, 2019, after a woman in a supermarket parking lot lost control and rammed into her.

She eventually had her leg and hip amputated because of an infection.

Today, Esposito, 55, of Ansonia, is a peer counselor with Yale New Haven Hospital’s Trauma Survivors Network, which was there for her as soon as she was admitted and as she went through 14 surgeries and rehab at Griffin Hospital.

Now she embroiders and rides horses, as well as travels and jet skis with her husband, Andrew Esposito.

Kimberly Rivera, a registered nurse and the network’s coordinator, visited Esposito from her admission through her first year as an amputee.

“She’s a sunshine at the hospital, trust me,” Danielle Esposito said of Rivera. “Every time I woke up from a surgery, Kim was there. Every single time.”

The network, a program of the American Trauma Society, focuses on any kind of trauma.

Rivera said most are blunt traumas and up to 15% are penetrating traumas such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds.

“It’s stroke patients, traumatic brain injury, anyone that has any trauma,” Esposito said. “PTSD, it could be abuse that they’re going through, we’re there for them too. We all have different ailments, but we’re all in the same boat.”

As an amputee, Esposito had a lot to overcome and to deal with, including having a prosthesis made, which she is not really comfortable with because of how much of her leg and hip she’s lost.

“My home had to be set up for me, the doorways and all that. So Kim was there for that too,” she said. “She was there through everything. She was just there. The network is amazing. Like once I got from here and went to Gaylord, I saw her again.”

After the first year, Esposito wanted to become a peer mentor, “so that when people come in, I can go and help them,” she said. “Because it’s therapy for me too. I’m not going to lie. To talk about it and to help other people. I was a nurse. So all I did was help people. So Kim got me into the peer mentoring.”

“A patient leaves the hospital and you don’t know what happens to them unless you see them in clinic,” Rivera said.

“I follow up with patients for up to a year and then I try to recruit them into the program,” she said. “And if the Trauma Survivor Network was beneficial for them at the time of their stay here, they definitely jump on and want to join forces.”

“They bring in other amputees to meet people to learn what life will be normal again,” said Dr. Matthew Riedel, who was one of Esposito’s surgeons. “You will come and do the things that you enjoy doing. So that’s been a big step for a lot of these people who undergo traumatic amputations and their life changes in an instant.”

There are Trauma Survivor Networks at Hartford and Danbury hospitals as well.

While the Espositos’ lives have changed, they have not let her accident stop them.

“It has not led either of them to stop,” Riedel said. “They’ve developed these new dreams. They bought an RV; they travel. They’ve outfitted the RV to work with her mobility devices. Every time we meet, you guys tell me about another trip you took.”

They have traveled as far as North Carolina to visit their daughter, Samantha.

Danielle Esposito rides horses in Bethany, they go to rodeos and she is working with a man in Texas who makes saddles for the disabled to create one better suited to her body. And she and Andrew jet ski together.

She also began embroidering “because I needed something,” she said. “I’m a very fast-paced person. I can’t slow down. That’s just my nature.

“So I started to do embroidery. I’ve never sewed a day in my life,” she said. YouTube got her started.

Andrew Esposito said the persistence of someone like Rivera is really helpful to getting into the program.

“When you meet somebody in person and you’re in the hospital, you may not be receptive to it,” he said. “But when people continue to come back and offer it and you go home, and then you get another call. Things change when you leave this building … then you realize what it is. And everybody can see things and people see things differently.”

Esposito said the network can be lifesaving. She’s talked to people who have suicidal ideations and, while she has not felt that way, she said, “I had dark times, and I will call Kim and say, ‘I’m really dark today, I’m down’ and now and she’s like, all right, we’re going to do a Zoom at 4 o’clock. And I would talk through it.

“I have a great support system, and my family, my friends were unbelievable through everything,” she said. “But there are people out there that have no one. So we want people to know that life goes on. And you can do anything you want. Anything you want to do, you can do. You just have to do it. No pity parties here.”

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com.