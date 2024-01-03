CT woman sees armed men on Ring doorbell image. Police say it was a loaded .45 Glock handgun.

Two men face charges for allegedly trying to get into a Meriden home last week while one of them was armed.

Police officers responded to the home last Thursday when the resident reported seeing the suspects on the front porch on a Ring doorbell camera and said that one of them had a gun, according to the Meriden Police Department.

The suspects were gone by the time the first officers arrived on scene, police said.

But the officers searched the area and found two suspects who matched the description from the attempted break-in, according to police. A loaded .45 Glock handgun fell to the ground as one of the suspects took his hand out of his pocket, police said.

Police said the men were detained and initially provided officers with false names.

After being brought to the Meriden Police Department the suspects were identified as 29-year-old Robert Dobson of Meriden and 20-year-old Robert Tiarre Bowens of Bridgeport. Both suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree burglary and interfering with police.

Dobson is additionally charged with criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bowens also is charged with criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Dobson remains held on $750,000 bond following his arraignment in Meriden Superior Court last week, while Bowens is being held on $500,000 after his court appearance, according to Judicial Branch records. Both men are due back in court on Jan. 17.