CT woman shot hours after reporting domestic incident has died, police say

A woman shot Sunday in New Haven hours after reporting a domestic violence incident to police has died, police said late Wednesday.

The New Haven Police Department identified the victim as 54-year-old Sheila Harris, who was left in critical condition following a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday that also took the life of her child’s father, who has been identified as 54-year-old Christopher Garvin.

Police believe a family member of Harris shot Garvin while trying to defend her.

Prior to the shooting, police said around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, Harris reported a domestic dispute involving a physical altercation with Garvin that had occurred earlier in the evening at her residence in the 200 Block of Shelton Avenue. Garvin, police said, had tried to discredit her complaint shortly before she contacted authorities.

Following the initial domestic complaint, officers were unable to find Garvin and established a safety plan with Harris. They stayed with her at her residence until they had to respond to an unrelated incident.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Harris’ residence on the report of shots being fired. Police found Harris and Garvin suffering from gunshot wounds.

Garvin died early Sunday, while Harris was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition. She died as a result of her injuries Wednesday, according to police.

New Haven police Capt. Rose Dell said in a statement issued Wednesday that police were “deeply saddened” to learn Harris had died.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Dell said.

According to Dell, investigators are still trying to “piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.”