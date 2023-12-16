CT YMCA settles over allegations of discrimination against child with Down syndrome

A Connecticut YMCA branch has settled over allegations it discriminated against a child with Down syndrome.

The agreement stems from allegations that staff at the Hamden/North Haven YMCA discriminated against a child with Down syndrome who requires toileting assistance in violation of the Americans with Disability Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to court documents, the complaint was made with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The complaint alleged that staff at the Hamden/North Hamden YMCA did not provide reasonable modifications to allow the child to enjoy the full benefits of the before-school program and did not allow the child to enroll in the after-school program unless the child’s family paid for a personal aide to accompany the child.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the Hamden/North Haven YMCA has agreed not to discriminate against children with disabilities in the future, according to a press release. In addition, the organization said it will implement new policies and procedures for handling requests consistent with the ADA, including conducting an individualized assessment of each child’s needs and engaging with parents, guardians, and caregivers about a child’s needs. The Hamden/North Haven YMCA will also provide more training to its staff on the ADA, it said.

“Families depend on child care so that they can go to work and earn a living to support their families,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery. “This includes finding appropriate child care for children with disabilities. My office is committed to ensuring that every child’s family has equal access to child care in Connecticut. I want to thank the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA and the Hamden/North Haven YMCA for signing this settlement agreement, which signals their commitment to serving children with disabilities and their families in the future.”

As part of the settlement, the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA has also agreed to pay $3,000 to the individual. In addition, the child with Down syndrome will be allowed to enroll in the before and after-school programs in the future with appropriate reasonable modifications.

The settlement agreement is effective for three years, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor compliance during that time.