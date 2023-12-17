CTA Red Line shooting: 2 wounded, 1 in custody
Two men are hurt, one critically, after a shooting at a CTA Red Line station Saturday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse explained why the company will continue to invest in the internal combustion engine, even as it launches more EVs.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
Leon Edwards had little trouble at UFC 296.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.
"Big Dom" was involved in an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3.
BJ Hill grabbed his second interception in two weeks on Saturday.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Snag a popular foot massager for $70 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a fancy watch at nearly $300 off and more great deals.
Paying off a loan early is usually a smart financial move, but it can occasionally have a small negative effect on your credit.