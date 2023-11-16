CTA train crash leaves at least 19 injured on Chicago's North Side
Larry Merritt of the Chicago Fire Department provides an update after at least 19 people were injured during a CTA Yellow Line crash in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Larry Merritt of the Chicago Fire Department provides an update after at least 19 people were injured during a CTA Yellow Line crash in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
Apple will support the RCS messaging standard next year.
Instagram just rolled out an update to its app that adds a whole bunch of new features, including brand-new filters. You also get more video editing tools, a media hub and more.
Today, the company has confirmed that it's bringing Copilot AI to Windows 10.
It's official. Per the UAW GM member voting tracker workers voted to approve the "historic" tentative contract between the union and GM.
Blackshark.ai has already made a digital twin of the Earth, and its next play further democratizes the hitherto lofty (if you will) world of geospatial intelligence. Continuing the nautical theme, its Orca Huntr tool is an AI-powered tool for finding and tracking anything from orbit — and it's so simple that a child, or even a Member of Congress, could use it. The startup was born out of the gaming industry, bringing a fresh perspective to the matters of interpreting and using orbital and aerial imagery.
These out-of-the-ordinary presents (hot sauce! hoverboards!) will wow even the pickiest recipients.
"Skeletrix island" videos are compilations of real viral clips that morph into AI-generated imagery that can jar viewers. The post What is Skeletrix Island? Creepy AI-generated videos take over TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon's flagship TV brings budget QLED to the living room but suffers from some usability quirks.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Microsoft is having its own Black Friday sale in which the Surface Pro 9 hybrid tablet is up to $800 off, depending on the specific model. Amazon is also selling Surface Pro tablets at a steep discount.
An evolving offensive game, defensive intensity, selflessness and signature handshakes are all part of the formula that makes Bridges such an appealing attraction.
We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season and there's still so much to be decided.
Tesla Model X slips into water at Florida boat ramp, burns underwater. A day on the water turns into smoke on the water.
Speeding, airborne Dodge Charger hit by a city bus destroys a restaurant. Luckily, the restaurant was closed and no one was killed.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is keeping a close eye on internet providers to make sure they provide Americans with equal access to broadband services regardless of customers' "income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion or national origin."
It's time to start shopping.
Unity is joining the rest of the gang in providing generative AI tools for its users, but has been careful (unlike some) to ensure those tools are built on a solidly non-theft-based foundation. Muse, the new suite of AI-powered tools, will start with texture and sprite generation, and graduate to animation and coding as it matures. The company announced these features alongside a cloud-based platform and the next big version of its engine, Unity 6, at its Unite conference in San Francisco.
Sega intends to lay off 40 percent of its unionized workers' bargaining unit, according to the charge.
A microtargeted advertising controversy which has implicated European Union lawmakers in privacy-hostile practices banned by laws they had a hand in passing is the subject of a new complaint by privacy rights not-for-profit, noyb. The complaint against the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs is being filed today, with the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), which oversees EU institutions' compliance with the bloc's data protection laws. It says it's also considering filing a complaint against X for providing tools that enabled EU staffers to target ads using categories related to political opinions and religious beliefs -- information that's known as "special category" data under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).