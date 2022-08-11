CTG Duty Free Seeks Up to $2.2 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

Pei Li and Filipe Pacheco
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. is seeking to raise as much as HK$17 billion ($2.17 billion) by selling shares in Hong Kong, in what could be the city’s biggest offering this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest retailer for travelers, which is already listed in Shanghai, will start taking investor orders for about 102.8 million Hong Kong shares at between HK$143.5 and HK$165.5 each, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The deal has attracted nine cornerstone investors including China State-Owned Enterprise Mixed Ownership Reform Fund.

The offering by the state-controlled operator of duty-free outlets gives a boost to the ailing IPO market in Hong Kong, which has hosted only one such offering larger than $1 billion this year. Large deals have mostly vanished from traditional venues as soaring inflation and rising interest rates weakened prospects for fundraising. Moreover, crackdowns by Beijing on industries including technology, education and property have raised the pressure on Chinese issuers.

CTG Duty Free suspended a potential $5 billion listing last December, joining a slew of companies that chose not to move ahead with deals amid a choppy market. The seller of tax-exempt goods such as tobacco, wine and perfumes to travelers considered reviving the listing plan to seek as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported in June.

At the top of the range, the listing is set to be the largest in Hong Kong in about 15 months. CTG Duty Free’s offering lured nine cornerstone investors that combined are willing to snap as much as $795 million in shares, or about 46% of the offer, the terms show.

Books are open from Friday to Aug. 18, when shares are expected to be priced. The first day of trade is slated for Aug. 25.

China International Capital Corp. and UBS Group AG are joint sponsors of CTG Duty Free’s offering.

(Adds details on cornerstone investors and offering timeline)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle Group Loses Another Executive. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    Management changes at Carlyle Group continued Wednesday, as the company said another high-ranking executive is leaving, just days after the sudden departure of its CEO. Nathan Urquhart, a managing director-partner and global head of investor relations, is leaving Carlyle (ticker: CG) at the end of the year to pursue new professional opportunities, according to a Wednesday news release from the firm. Urquhart’s departure has been in the works for months and has nothing to do with the resignation of CEO Kewsong Lee, a person familiar with the situation said.

  • China's Didi EV joint venture with Li Auto applies for bankruptcy - court

    Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi's joint venture with Li Auto has applied for bankruptcy, according to a court filing, pointing to the end of a four-year-old partnership to make electric vehicles (EV). The company, 51% owned by Didi while 49% held by Li Auto, submitted the bankruptcy application to Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court on Thursday, a statement on a website run by the Supreme Court showed. Didi and Li Auto did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Why Hong Kong is seeking solace in Cantopop

    Traumatised by political upheaval, Hong Kongers are reviving their interest in local pop music.

  • Emma Thompson Totally Shut Down Sean Bean's Controversial Remarks About Sex Scene Intimacy Coordinators

    "No, you can't just let it flow."View Entire Post ›

  • Hongene Biotech Seeks Pre-IPO Funds at $6 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Hongene Biotech Corp. is weighing a new funding round that could value the Chinese synthesis blocks and enzymes maker at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No

  • Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneShell Plc on Thursday shut its M

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • BlackRock announces new bitcoin trust, sends small token up 35%

    BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Microchip Stocks You Need in Your Portfolio

    Microchips (also called integrated circuits, semiconductor chips, or just plain old "chips") are like an invisible force powering our everyday lives. The global semiconductor market will exceed $600 billion in 2022, and one study estimates it will reach $1.4 trillion by the end of this decade.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly lost, but a warning about supply-chain snags and rising expenses seemed to give investors pause and the stock moved erratically in the extended session.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily

    Burry painted a bleak outlook for the rest of the year, and warned the mindless speculation in markets reminded him of the dot-com bubble.