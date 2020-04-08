SEATTLE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Needham Healthcare Conference at 10:40 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details:



Event: Needham Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, Apr. 15 Time: 10:40 a.m. EDT

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers

+1-212-600-1902

CTI@argotpartners.com

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-needham-healthcare-conference-on-wednesday-apr-15-301037177.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.