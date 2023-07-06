CTlawmakerMaryam Khan calls for state probe into the attack on her outside a Muslim prayer service

Jul. 6—"All I kept thinking about these last few days is what happens to women in the city of Hartford that call police when they are assaulted or when they experience sexual assault or physical assault, what happens? Because if this is what's happening to me and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that," she said. "I cannot heal knowing that, that any day somebody can call and this is the best we can do. So many systems failed that day. They cannot be this broken."

While there were police and metal detectors for Muslims arriving the morning of June 28 for the major religious event, at the time of the assault there was virtually no XL Center security or police at the front of the arena to witness or respond, Khan charged, adding that she doesn't want what happened to her occurring to other women. She could not compare this year's security at the event as equal to previous years.

"I know there was a moment that I thought I was going to die," Khan said, describing the prolonged June 28 altercation that began while she was taking photos of her three children after the annual prayer service attended each year by thousands of Muslims. She called the eventual police report lacking in the detail she and witnesses provided. She described being walked, not driven by police the two blocks from the arena to the spot where police apprehended Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain who is being held on $250,000 bond, pending a court appearance on July 17.

"While I was taking pictures, a man approached us and was too close for my comfort, and as a mother I knew that I had to get my children into a safe space," Khan, a teacher, said. "As we were trying to get inside he made comments stating that he intended to have sexual relations with someone like us, and he looked at us including my 15-year-old daughter and my 10-year-old daughter."

While they retreated into the arena, Khan said she was pursued inside by the assailant, who grabbed her face and demanded a kiss. She ran back outside the building, where Desmond allegedly grabbed her face again and slapped her cheek. "I realize how dangerous he was, how strong he was," she said, adding that a friend of hers was screaming for help. "There were people, men, that were there that did not intervene." Soon, he slammed her body to the sidewalk. Finally bystanders helped her. She eventually got downstairs to safety in the XL Center.

Meanwhile her sister-in-law had called police. "Physically I felt no pain in that moment. I had no idea how I was still alive," Khan said. Police eventually arrived and walked her to the spot of the arrest. "There was no ambulance, there was no one there to provide medical attention. I remember feeling that I had to convince them I was injured. My neck is stiff, I feel it, something is wrong. Can someone please check me?"

She eventually went to two different emergency rooms, was diagnosed with a concussion, lost feeling in her right arm and shoulder, and awaits an MRI later this week. After giving police a statement, she was not helped back to her car, located three blocks away.

"What has been the most difficult these last few days was seeing that the police report did not reflect everything, or anything that happened to me," she said. "The civilians that came to my aid, the people who put their own safety on the line, were the ones that saved my life that day, that saved our lives, my children," Khan said. "If it was anyone else and they were not a state rep, this is what happens? This is the best that we can do? If this person was going to grab a woman and do what he did the way he grabbed me in that building, no one else would have had a press conference? No one else would have had a news story?"

Little of her account of the incident was reported by police the next day.

"When I saw the police report and I read it and I thought I forgot to say what happened, you know, why did I not tell them what actually happened," Khan said during the nearly half hour long news conference. But a friend who was with her at the scene said the full extent of the assault was reported to police.

Hartford police Thursday afternoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, adding that one would be released eventually.

"When we were screaming for help, nobody came," Khan said, calling for an investigation by state officials. "It cannot be that broken. If this is our best, I have no idea what our worst is. I cannot even focus on my own personal healing. We just need to fix so many things. I shouldn't have to stand in front of people and say I did get hurt, please believe me.

Desmond, with a criminal record dating back 10 years, was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police. Police said the last charge was added because Desmond struggled with officers when they tried to take him into custody.

Staff Writer Caroline Tien contributed to this story.