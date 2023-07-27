CTlawmakersdiscuss potential decertification for state police troopers who falsified tickets

Jul. 27—"Just because the feds might be looking doesn't mean the legislature will shirk its responsibility and obligation to the taxpayers and citizens of Connecticut to get to the bottom of this," Stafstrom said in a Thursday interview following a hearing Wednesday on the issue in the Legislative Office Building.

During an exchange with Stafstrom in the five-hour-long hearing on the scandal, James Rovella, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Safety said he thought he could submit a report on the issue, involving at least 68 current troopers and 62 who have retired, by mid-October. But he warned that the DOJ investigation could take precedence.

Stafstrom and state Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, his fellow co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, stressed the role of the legislature.

Stafstrom and others, including members of the Public Safety & Security Committee, wanted assurances that troopers found to have submitted false racial data and lose their jobs, should also become decertified under the state's 2020 police accountability law, which can bar offenders, through the state's Police Officers Standards and Training Council from being hired for other jobs in state or municipal law enforcement.

"The question is when are we going to know, when is the public going to know where the 68 officers who are still on the road in some way, shape or form, whether those 68 officers or some subset of them, intended to falsify records and data?" Stafstrom asked Rovella and his top staff. "Intent involves an investigation and interviews," said State Police Lt. Col. Mark Davison.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but the way I see this is, you've got a list of names, right? You're going to go through that list and you're going to say with respect to some of them that we've done a little bit more digging and we've realized that there are reasons for the discrepancies in the data and there wasn't actually false reporting," Stafstrom said. "So you're going to eliminate those from the list. I think accountability demands what subset of those folks intentionally falsified data so we can take corrective action."

Rovella said it would likely take until at least Oct. 15 to review the falsifications.

"When we get to Oct. 15 and if there are one or more individuals who we believe intentionally falsified data, will the department pursue decertification?" Stafstrom said. "Because I understand there may be criminal aspects and the like that relies on the federal government or that relies on the state's attorney, but it's wholly within the department's discretion to seek decertification. Certainly we have conduct here that is undermining public confidence. So if there are individuals who intentionally falsified records, will they be referred to POST for decertification?"

"To be clear, Oct.15 is the date we're going to give you from the 130 or more if we have them, that have or are suspected of falsification," Rovella said. "Then we have to the Internal Affairs investigation. That will take substantially longer to do. As it runs through the process, there has to be a sustained finding to refer them to POST for decertification. We certainly agree this is a decertification event."

Rovella warned that the scandal could expand and affect pending criminal cases in which the veracity of troopers scheduled to be witnesses in state courtrooms could be questioned.

Summing up the hearing, which included a deep dive into racial profiling data and remarks for state police and trooper union officials, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were concerned.

"Continuing to retain law enforcement officers who have displayed a lack of credibility or integrity would do more damage to the profession of law enforcement than any 'defund the police' movement will ever be," said state Rep. Greg Howard of Stonington, a local police officer who is a top Republican member of the Public Safety Committee. "As long as I'm a legislator, a police officer in this state who lies on an official document should lose his job and never be a police officer again."

"The officers are held to a higher standard," said state Rep. Craig Fishbein of Wallingford, a leading Republican on the Judiciary Committee. "They are given certain powers that ordinary people don't have, and them telling the truth and being honest is something that public policy says we should hold in high regard."

"We want to be able to say with complete confidence that the integrity of the state police and law enforcement in this state is the highest it can possibly be," said state Rep. Pat Boyd, D-Pomfret, co-chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

"What we heard today is more than just the fact that frankly our racial profiling data in this state as we believed it to be over the last 10 years is, frankly, useless," Stafstrom said. "We are elected and charged with the responsibility to provide civilian oversight over law enforcement. I, for one, certainly take that to heart. We need to know whether there was intentional falsification of records."

"Let's focus on the negative and let's root it out," Winfield said, noting that Thursday would be the third anniversary of the 2020 police transparency law enacted in special session following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. "How are we here now, in the state of Connecticut, which is supposed to be leading? Let's focus on the negative and make sure that when we say there's a punishment, there's a punishment that people can believe in."