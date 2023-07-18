CTmanaccused of striking police with baton, wooden pole during Jan. 6 Capitol riot, feds say

Jul. 17—Court documents cite surveillance footage that captured the assaults.

The footage shows Markey climbed on top of other rioters around 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, holding an object that "appears to be a baton" in his right hand, and began hitting Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police officers attempting to stop the mob from proceeding further, according to the documents.

Officers were struck in the face and head before an officer managed to get the baton from Markey, according to court documents.

Footage shows that even after the baton was confiscated, Markey continued to swing at police and eventually began to strike, pull on and kick a police shield held by two officers, according to court documents. Shortly after, court documents say, another officer "appears to attempt to deter (Markey's) continued assault on the other officers" by using a wooden pole.

Body-worn camera footage appears to depict Markey pointing at the officer and yelling, "Oath breaker. Oath breaker. You're not doing your (expletive) job. Listen! I fought for this (expletive) country," court documents say.

—

Former CT Sen. Joe Lieberman pledges not to back spoiler in '24

—

WCBS meteorologist Elise Finch, who aired in CT, dead at 51

Markey pulls on the pole, causing it to snap and effectively disarming the officer, according to court documents. He then strikes back out at the police shield with the pole, hitting it with such force that the pole snaps again on the seventh strike. He then discarded the pole and used his hands to continue to hit or push the shield before ultimately taking partial control of it and preventing the officer from using it, according to court documents.

Markey was taken into custody in Wolcott Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. He is one of more than 1,069 people in nearly all 50 states who have been arrested on charges stemming from the Capitol breach.

As of January 2022, at least seven Connecticut residents had been accused. They include former Electric Boat engineer Jeremy K. Baouche, Canterbury woman Jean Lavin and her daughter Carla Krzywicki, Ridgefield man Patrick McCaughey III and Harwinton man Richard T. Crosby Jr.

Federal authorities said Crosby was recorded standing with Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," at the Senate chamber dais. In February, Baouche, who worked on nuclear submarines for Electric Boat and held a "secret" security clearance, was sentenced to 30 days in prison followed by two years of supervised release for his role in the riot.