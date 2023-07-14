CTmangets six years for driving off in SUV left running, then hitting owner's boyfriend

Jul. 14—Under the sentence imposed by Judge Maureen M. Keegan, Colon-Gonzalez will be on special parole for five years after he is released from prison, the records show.

Although the judge imposed the sentence immediately after Colon-Gonzalez pleaded guilty, she "stayed" its effective date until Oct. 5, according to the records.

Colon-Gonzalez's lawyer in the robbery case, Michael Chambers, explained in an interview that the stay is designed to give Colon-Gonzalez time to resolve a complex case in state Superior Court in Middletown, where he is charged with committing more than 20 burglaries as part of an organized ring. Middletown police have said the ring stole automated teller machines.

Under Connecticut law, a defendant facing more than one criminal case is in a better position to get credit for all the time he has spent in jail while the cases were pending if all the sentences take effect on the same day. This is frequently accomplished by staying sentences in one or more courts, then dissolving the stays on the day the final sentence is imposed.

Chambers said he thought the sentence Colon-Gonzalez received in the robbery case was substantial, but added that it is a "reasonable disposition" when his failure to appear is taken into account.

Colon-Gonzalez was free on $50,000 bond when he skipped a required court appearance on April 16, 2021, then spent more than six months as a fugitive before he was re-arrested on Oct. 21 of that year, court records show. He has been in jail since then, held in lieu of high bond.

A probation officer wrote in a court document that two confidential sources had indicated that Colon-Gonzalez had cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet, traveled to Florida, and was planning to travel to Puerto Rico.

In the New Britain robbery on the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2019, a man told police he had left his girlfriend's Nissan Rogue running and unlocked outside a North Street bakery while he ran into a nearby bodega to buy a few items, according to a report by city police Officer Darrius M. Conaway. The man said he came out seconds later and saw someone sitting in the vehicle's passenger's seat, the officer reported.

The man said he ran over and stood in front of the SUV to prevent it from being stolen, only to have the vehicle push him over its passenger's side, the officer continued, adding that the man said he was uninjured and declined medical attention.

Police watched the robbery on surveillance video, and shortly afterward, an officer saw Colon-Gonzalez and the man who had been his passenger in the SUV in a shopping plaza, where they were detained, the officer reported.

He quoted Colon-Gonzalez, who was on parole, as saying the victim owed him money and he took the SUV to scare the man, intending to stop, but panicked after hitting him and drove away before parking the vehicle on a street.