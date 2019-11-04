CTO.ai's developer shortcuts eliminate coding busywork

There's too much hype about mythical "10X developers". Everyone's desperate to hire these 'ninja rockstars'. In reality, it's smarter to find ways of deleting annoying chores for the coders you already have. That's where CTO.ai comes in.

Emerging from stealth today, CTO.ai lets developers build and borrow DevOps shortcuts. These automate long series of steps they usually have to do manually thanks to integrations with GitHub, AWS, Slack, and more. CTO.ai claims it can turn a days-long process like setting up a Kubernetes cluster into a 15-minute task even sales people can handle. The startup offers both a platform for engineering and sharing shortcuts, and a service where it can custom build shortcuts for big customers.

What's remarkable about CTO.ai is that amidst a frothy funding environment, the 60-person team quietly bootstrapped its way to profitability over the past two years. Why take funding when revenue was up 400% in 18 months? But after a chance meeting aboard a plane connected its high school dropout founder Kyle Campbell with Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, CTO.ai just raised a $7.5 million seed round led by Slack Fund and Tiger Global.

"Building tools that streamline software development is really expensive for companies, especially when they need their developers focused on building features and shipping to customers" Campbell tells me. The same way startups don't build their own cloud infrastructure and just use AWS, or don't build their own telecom APIs and just use Twilio, he wants CTO.ai to be the 'easy button' for developer tools.

Teaching Snakes To Eat Elephants

"I've been a software engineer since the age of 8" Campbell recalls. In skate-punk attire with a snapback hat, the young man meeting me in a San Francisco mission district cafe almost looked too chill to be a prolific coder. But that's kind of the point. His startup makes being a developer more accessible.

After spending his 20s in software engineering groups in the Bay, Campbell started his own company Retsly that bridged developers to real estate listings. In 2014, it was acquired by property tech giant Zillow where he worked for a few years.

That's when he discovered the difficulty of building dev tools inside companies with other priorities. "It's the equivalent of a snake swallowing an elephant" he jokes. Yet given these tools determine how much time expensive engineers waste on tasks below their skill level, their absence can drag down big enterprises or keep startups from rising.

CTO.ai shrinks the elephant. For example, the busywork of creating a Kubernetes cluster such as having to the create EC2 instances, provision on those instances, and then provision a master node gets slimmed down to just running a shortcut. Campbell writes that "tedious tasks like running reports can be reduced from 1,000 steps down to 10" through standardization of workflows that turn confusing code essays into simple fill-in-the-blank and multiple-choice questions.