CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) Not Flying Under The Radar

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 48.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CTOS Digital Berhad has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CTOS Digital Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 34% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 55% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 41% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.7%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that CTOS Digital Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of CTOS Digital Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

