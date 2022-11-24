CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) shareholders have endured a 23% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the CTOS Digital Berhad (KLSE:CTOS) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 4.7%. Because CTOS Digital Berhad hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the CTOS Digital Berhad share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 1.1% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. CTOS Digital Berhad managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

CTOS Digital Berhad shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 4.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline seems to have halted in the most recent three months, with the relatively flat share price suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CTOS Digital Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

