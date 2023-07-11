CTparole,probation officers ID Rashad Sellers during Stamford murder trial as man in video

Jul. 11—"I know that's him," Zarotney said on the witness stand at the state Superior Court in Stamford Monday afternoon. She added that she was "100 percent" certain.

Eamon Curran, Sellers's probation officer around the time of the shooting, also received a similar email with pictures from Stamford investigators in the wake of Walthrust's slaying.

Curran said the pictures showed he "believe(s) to be Rashad Sellers."

"What made you so sure?" asked Assistant State's Attorney Margaret Moscati.

"It was just the face and the body," Curran said.

Prosecutors showed the jury images and video clips that police gathered from surveillance cameras lining Pacific Street, the street running parallel to Garden Street, where the fatal shooting occurred.

The footage shows a silver Acura parking on Pacific Street around 10:35 p.m. that night, followed by the person both Zarotney and Curran later identified as Sellers getting out of the car. Multiple cameras show the man as he walks the length of Pacific Street heading toward Henry Street.

While detectives couldn't locate any security footage from Garden Street itself, a traffic camera in the area captures the moments after the shooting is believed to have happened, when that same individual pictured earlier is seen running back from Garden Street and getting into the parked Acura.

Traffic cam footage then shows the Acura driving from Pacific Street to the nearby Interstate 95 northbound on-ramp.

The testimony from Sellers's former probation and parole officers came hours after two witnesses detailed how they had seen a man clad in black running from the scene of the shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they found the 26-year-old Walthrust slumped between the driver and passenger seats. Officers said it looked as though Walthrust had been reaching into the back seat when he died.

Sellers, a felon, was later charged with murder in connection with Walthrust's killing. He also faces a violation of probation charge.

If convicted of murder, Sellers faces up to 60 years in prison.

Sellers' 14-page arrest affidavit said that the video footage of the parked car and the man who got out of it and then returned had clear enough images that Stamford Police were able to send them around to other agencies. Stamford police got a call from Sellers' parole officer who identified the man in the images as Sellers, the affidavit said.

Police also talked to two friends of Walthrust's in New York who told them he was going to meet a man named "Sheed" to get some money that he was owed. At 10:30 p.m. the night he died, Walthrust called one of his New York friends and said he did not feel comfortable about the meeting set to take place only minutes away, the affidavit said.

Walthrust was fatally shot 15 minutes later, the affidavit said.

Sellers will return to the state Superior Court in Stamford on Tuesday as the murder trial continues.