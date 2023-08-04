CTroofingcontractor took deposits, failed to do the work, officials say

Aug. 4—Desantis is accused of bilking customers in Watertown, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield and other towns in the Hartford area, the DCP said. Agency officials are now asking any other consumers who have had dealings with Desantis to come forward as part of its investigation.

"The public plays a vital role in helping to keep bad actors from doing business in our state. If you have information that could help in this investigation, please contact our agency immediately," DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. "It's also important for consumers to protect themselves and their neighbors by taking preventative steps to avoid becoming the victim of a scam when hiring a contractor for home improvement work. Do your research, check references, and, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is."

However, the 27-year-old contractor claims he has paid several customers back and plans to refund the rest by Thanksgiving.

"I'm working my tail off to get this done," Desantis said in a phone interview Friday with Hearst Connecticut Media Group. He contends he has paid back $30,000 so far and will make another $9,000 payment by Sept. 7 when he is due back in court for an arrest related to the contracting deposits.

"It's my responsibility to pay the people back," he said.

—

Connecticut saw a significant increase in deer hunting last year

—

Audit finds port authority contractor bid on projects improperly

Court records show Desantis was arrested on a charge of failure to pay a deposit on July 7 by Rocky Hill police. The charge is a misdemeanor and the crime occurred on March 7, court records indicated. He was released on a promise to appear in court, the records show. He plans to make a $9,000 payment at court to deal with that case, Desantis said Friday.

He was also arrested by Groton police on July 7 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle after he kept a Hertz truck he rented for six months without paying the rental or returning the vehicle, Groton Police Capt. Gregory McCarthy said Friday. Desantis is free on $50,000 bond in that case.

Desantis' personal registration as a home improvement contractor expired in November 2021, DCP records show. His business license for Invigorate LLC lapsed on March 31, 2023, records show.

Consumers may file complaints or provide information about Desantis by emailing dcp.investigations@ct.gov or calling 860-713-6180. Consumers may also file a complaint online or chat with a member of the DCP Complaint Center by visiting ct.gov/DCP and clicking "File a Complaint."