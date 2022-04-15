CT's high court declined to hear the Norwich amputation assault case. What happens now?

The case of a former Norwich man whose conviction in a gruesome assault amputation case was overturned on appeal now heads back to the pre-trial docket after the state’s highest court denied a state's motion.

The state Supreme Court on April 5 denied the state’s petition of certification in the case of Kristopher Prudhomme, 31, in which they essentially asked the court to reconsider the state Appellate Court's recent decision to order a new trial in the matter.

Prudhomme’s case will next be re-placed on the New London Superior Court pre-trial docket, said Attorney Damon Kirschbaum, whose Kirschbaum Law Group represented Prudhomme during the appeals process.

Kirschbaum said the case will “start from the beginning” with case principals, including a judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys, expected to first try and resolve the case short of a re-trial.

“But there is the opportunity for a new trial,” Kirschbaum said during a phone interview on Wednesday.

Norwich housing: 'Not up to standard:' Norwich's housing quality problems tied to aging properties

A New London court jury in December 2018 found Prudhomme guilty of first-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence in connection with an October 2016 incident in a Norwich apartment.

Prosecutors contended Prudhomme choked his housemate, Michael Lovering, with a corset lace after Lovering confessed to sleeping with Prudhomme’s girlfriend. When police arrived at the scene 14 hours later, Lovering’s legs, which had been tucked underneath him at the time of the assault, had been without circulation so long they needed to be amputated below the knees.

The jury acquitted Prudhomme of a first-degree strangulation charge.

Why was Prudhomme's conviction overturned?

Prudhomme was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May 2019 – a conviction the state appeals’ court overturned in a January ruling that cited errors made by New London Superior Court Judge Barbara Jongbloed during her direction to jurors before they began deliberating the case.

Story continues

The appeals’ court determined Jongbloed should have informed jurors they could take into consideration any possible “inadequacies” with the Norwich Police Department’s investigation of the case.

Killingly Board of Education: Killingly's school board reconsiders a health center it rejected in March. What changed?

“…there having been a reasonable possibility that the error affected the verdict: the jury may have ignored key evidence as to the adequacy of the police investigation, as there was significant risk that it was misled to believe it could not consider the defendants’ arguments as to the investigation,” the court wrote. “And it was apparent that the instructional error was harmful given the relative weakness of the state’s case which turned almost entirely on the believability of (Lovering’s) allegation that the defendant strangled him, even though (Lovering) did not see the defendant attempt to do so.”

In March, Judge Hillary Strackbein reduced Prudhomme’s original $350,000 to $180,000 after hearing arguments from his public defender, Andrew O’Shea, who characterized the state’s case as “weak” and contended it was “physically impossible” for his client to have committed the assault as alleged.

Warm weather and drive-in dining: Five CT restaurants open for summer 2022

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney, who prosecuted the original case against Prudhomme, said last month his office was prepared to move ahead.

“I saw the state’s case and saw everything the defense threw at it,” he said. ”And yet the state still convicted. I strongly believe that if this case is re-tried, the state will win again.”

Prudhomme remains incarcerated in the Cheshire Correctional Institution and no new court date has yet been set in his case.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich amputation assault case re-starts after successful appeal