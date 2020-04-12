CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on CTT Systems AB (OM:CTT) useful as an attempt to give more color around how CTT Systems is currently performing.

Were CTT's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

CTT's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr93m has jumped 33% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 34%, indicating the rate at which CTT is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, CTT Systems has invested its equity funds well leading to a 39% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 26% exceeds the SE Aerospace & Defense industry of 7.6%, indicating CTT Systems has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CTT Systems’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 28% to 35%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 83% to 14% over the past 5 years.

CTT Systems's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While CTT Systems has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research CTT Systems to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CTT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CTT’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CTT’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

