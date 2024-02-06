CTUmembers at 2 Chicago charter schools go on strike
Chicago Teachers Union members at two charter schools went on strike Tuesday.
Here are the key differences between credit unions and banks.
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that the central bank could lower interest rates "later this year," warning it would be a "mistake" to cut too soon.
The starting five of the 2021 Chicago Sky team that pulled off an upset run to the Finals is now all gone.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
Not that long ago, the NFL didn’t deem Las Vegas worthy of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Now, it's hosting an actual Super Bowl there.
Meta is introducing a few new updates and efforts to help teens on its platforms combat sextortion, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, Meta announced expanded availability of Take It Down, which is an online tool that it helps finance and is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The company also updated its Sextortion hub with new guidance and is launching a global campaign to raise awareness about sextortion.
Palantir stock is surging on AI dreams even as Wall Street is concerned shares may be overvalued.
Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston. In one of the campaigns, according to Google, government hackers took advantage of three iPhone "zero-days," which are vulnerabilities not known to Apple at the time they were exploited.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
U.K.-based Dexory today announced plans to expand into the North American market. When I spoke with the startup last year at a robotics event in Chicago, their hardware solution piqued my interest. There is, after all, a big difference between retail and warehouse inventory (thankfully, I’ve never had to do the latter), including -- perhaps most importantly -- height.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
A small U.K. startup that combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by "smart buses" startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a private equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for school and college bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the U.K. Its acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
Trademark filings suggest Formula One is considering hosting a Grand Prix in Chicago, but one city officials says it's not happening.