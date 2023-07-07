CTwomancharged with trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, police say

Jul. 7—Police were called Monday afternoon for a reported trespasser at Swift's home in Westerly, R.I., court records show. Police said they found the 54-year-old Meyer outside the gates, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said.

Meyer, who was previously warned to not be on the property, was arrested, he said.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which published a photo apparently showing police placing Meyer in handcuffs outside the gate to the sprawling mansion in Westerly, R.I.

Meyer is due in court on July 14, judicial records show. The records show Meyer waived her right to contest her extradition to Rhode Island to face the charge.

Land records show the seaside mansion was purchased by an LLC in 2013 for $17.75 million.

The grounds feature two pools and an 11,744 square-foot seven-bedroom home dating back to 1904.

The arrest at Swift's house came as the singer-songwriter is performing her "Eras" tour.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Kimberly Meyer was released on her own recognizance.