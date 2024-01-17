CU Boulder to host MLK event on Monday

Jan. 16—The University of Colorado Boulder will host its Martin Luther King Day Convocation at 9 a.m. Monday in the Glenn Miller Ballroom at the University Memorial Center, 1669 Euclid Ave.

Keynote speaker Tabatha Jones Jolivet, an educator, minister and abolitionist organizer, will talk about who King was and how his work applies to today.The event comes one week after the MLK Day holiday to honor and reflect on Martin Luther King Jr's legacy.

Registration is recommended. The convocation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit colorado.edu/dei/mlkconvocation2024.