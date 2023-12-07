CU Boulder internship program gives back to the community

Dec. 6—The University of Colorado Boulder started a new program this fall to further connect its students to the Boulder community.

The Community Scholars Program is a paid public-service internship opportunity where students work at local government agencies and nonprofits.

Senior Delaney Hartmann interns with the "I Have a Dream" Foundation of Boulder, a nonprofit that provides academic, social and emotional support for elementary to college-age students who are low-income.

Hartmann helps with administrative tasks and after-school programming. She works with ninth- and 10th-grade students on their homework questions and planning out their weeks.

"The best part has been spending time with the students," Hartmann said. "It's been really nice to get to know them (and) make connections with them."

Hartmann said it's been a privilege to build relationships with the students. They know she's only there one semester, and that along with the nature of their age and transitioning to high school means she had to earn their trust.

"This experience has been unique," Hartmann said. "As a senior, I've gotten quite accustomed to classroom learning ... and having the opportunity to learn in a real world setting has been really valuable to me and I think the other students (in the program) feel the same way."

Of the 16 students in the program, eight are interning with the city.

Sarah Huntley, Boulder's director of communication and engagement, said the interns have a variety of different roles depending on the department. Students work in finance, community vitality, parks and recreation, climate initiatives and more.

"I think the students and university have the opportunity to have real life experiences that can support learning in classrooms, give students qualifications to put on their resume and round out the relationship between the university and local government," Huntley said.

One advantage is the people at the city get to know the young people who live, work and study in the community and better understand their perspectives, she said. Boulder also gets the benefit of working with talented students, and Huntley hopes the internship will ignite a passion for them to pursue careers in local government or public service.

"We really think there's a mutual benefit to this kind of program," Huntley said.

Glen Krutz, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, brought the program to CU Boulder after being involved in a similar program at the University of Oklahoma. Krutz led the design of CU Boulder's program and recruited students for it.

A key aspect of the program is all interns are paid, he said. If the organization a student interns for doesn't pay, CU Boulder will provide the student a stipend.

"The really wonderful thing here is that all the students are paid ... and since the students were paid it created more access to the program," Krutz said.

Lori Call, associate vice chancellor for local government and community engagement, said the program attracts the "best and brightest" students.

"It's so inspiring to hear (the students') energy, enthusiasm and excitement they're having through this program," Call said, adding, "They're providing fresh perspectives. A lot of time they bring a younger lens to community issues and sometimes that's hard to get."

As part of the internship program, the students also participate in a weekly seminar. Part of the time is devoted to discussions about their experiences and the second part is reserved for guest speakers.

Krutz started the program because he saw a new opportunity for CU Boulder to embed itself in the community. The plan is to continue offering the program in the fall moving forward.

"The community gets a set of students who are creative, industrious and normatively good," Krutz said. "The students that lean in on this kind of program are good people who want to do something for their community."